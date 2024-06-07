Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Avi Sic Unleashes Catchy Tech House Remix of Billie Eilish’s “Lunch”

Rising artist Avi Sic is back with more heat, this time bringing her signature tech house energy to Billie Eilish’s latest hit, ‘Lunch.’ As you’ll hear below, the Chicago act adds her distinct touch to the record, featuring hypnotizing vocals, thumping beats, intense rhythms, and a bouncy bassline that sounds tailor-made for the club or festival main stage. Known for her hard-hitting releases and live performances, Avi Sic continues to capture attention in the electronic music scene with tracks on top labels like Curbi’s Seeing Is Believing and Bijou’s DND RECS. Supported by industry heavyweights like Don Diablo and Fedde Le Grand, the sky is clearly the limit for her and we can’t wait to see where she takes her sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the remix via Spotify below and be sure to follow Avi Sic on social media to stay updated on her latest releases.

Billie Eilish – Lunch (Avi Sic Remix)

