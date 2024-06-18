Interview: Raw Ideology Reflects on Career in Electronic Music & Talks Future Goals + More

Producer and DJ Raw Ideology has been steadily carving a unique path within the electronic music scene. With a clear vision and a dedication to his craft, the artist continues to put forward an innovative techno sound, creating hard-hitting music to offer listeners immersive sonic journeys for them to enjoy. As he continues to evolve and explore new sonic territories, Raw remains a dynamic force in the industry and a refreshing talent on the scene today. Today, we have the pleasure of delving into his career, discussing his creative processes, and getting a sneak peek into what the future holds for this talented artist.

Raw Ideology: Spotify | Soundcloud | Instagram

Hi Raw Ideology! How have you been?

Hey guys – good thanks! Thanks for having me.

Reflecting on your career in Electronic Music, how have your experiences shaped the music and sounds you’re creating now?

100%! Everything that I’ve seen over the years has made my vision really clear of what I want to hear and put out there. I’ve been able to trust my gut and see good reactions from diverse crowds.

Can you share with us which of your releases you are proud to have produced so far this year?

Yeah, I have new tunes that I really enjoy. I put them on a guest mix, so you can check them out, but they will be released in the next few months. The tracks are “Arrakis,” “Opio,” and “Spectron.”

As the landscape of Electronic Music evolves, what new sounds or genres are you experimenting with in your current and upcoming projects? Do you plan to infuse other genres with your signature Techno sound?

I wouldn’t say infuse other genres, but I’m definitely free to experiment with different sounds and styles. Nowadays, everything is a big twisted salad. I saw a video of a song that mixed Trance, Hard Techno, Gabber, and Dubstep. I don’t really enjoy that; I think each genre should stand on its own, especially since other genres don’t really do that with Techno. So, why is Nu-Techno trying to mix it up? On the other hand, it also gives you creative freedom to test new sounds and not be attached to labels.

Do you plan on collaborating with other artists, vocalists, or producers in the future?

Yeah, definitely. I plan to add vocalists and instrumentalists into the mix.

Do you have any upcoming shows and sets in the works for this year?

Not yet, as I’m recovering from surgery and dealing with some things at home. However, I’m moving some of my event brands, like Spot in Brazil, to do cool shows.

How are you currently engaging with your fans and navigating social media to bring exposure to your music?

Recently, I’ve been lacking in this area for sure. It’s not been an easy year, and content creation has been challenging due to locomotion issues. But I have some cool ideas coming up for visual content.

Where do you see your sound progressing as you continue to find new influences and inspirations?

Good question. I feel it’s getting harder and harder to come up with fresh things for everyone. That’s why people are trying these unusual mixes like Dubstep + Gabber. But I’ve found my groove, and I really think my sound is different from others, so I’ll just keep trusting my formula and enjoying what comes from it.

Can you give us a sneak peek into any of your upcoming releases?

Yeah, the ones I mentioned before are going to be played in my guest mix for When We Dip!

Looking ahead, are there any major goals or milestones you’re aiming to achieve in the next year or so in your music career?

Absolutely. I want to get back to performing shows regularly, release a good frequency of music, and enjoy this lifestyle.

As Raw Ideology looks ahead, his determination to create unique music and engage with his audience remains unfaltering. Despite challenges, his commitment to pushing the boundaries of his sound and returning to live performances showcases his resilience and artistic drive. So, be sure to stay connected with Raw Ideology across his social media channels to keep up with his latest releases, upcoming shows, and creative ventures. We end our interview with Raw Ideology by thanking him for sharing his journey and insights with us, looking forward to what’s next on his musical horizon.

