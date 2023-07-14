LISTEN: Petit Biscuit Stuns in Enthralling New Singles “You Don’t Ignore (Too Late)” + “Honor Your Goals”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Petit Biscuit has made a triumphant return with a captivating new track titled “You Don’t Ignore (Too Late),” which, as you’ll hear below, sounds fated to become nothing short of a dance floor sensation. While his latest work features punchier drums and a more daring sound compared to his previous hits, the standout difference lies in his voice. Confident, expressive, and perfectly suited to the music, Petit Biscuit has transformed into a remarkable singer right before our eyes.

Now standing as a fully developed artist, Petit Biscuit is poised to deliver in ways he never could before, evident in the exceptional track “You Don’t Ignore (Too Late)” and its accompanying B-Side single “Honor Your Goals,” which pays homage to his earlier work while showcasing his newfound vocal prowess. Despite accumulating over 4 billion streams, boasting 4.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, receiving global radio support, and headlining major festivals, Petit Biscuit has yet to achieve household name status. However, his extensive catalog, which expands far beyond the hit “Sunset Lover,” combined with his ambitious new album, will undoubtedly contribute to his enduring legacy. Stream the new tunes below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

