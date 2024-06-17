NEOTEK, a cutting-edge bass producer known for his forward-thinking sound, has garnered support from some of the biggest names in the scene, including Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, Excision, and more. His music, characterized by a strong cyberpunk and synth-wave theme, delivers powerful basslines to audiences worldwide. And with over four million streams on Spotify, the Australian talent has firmly established himself as a leading figure in the dubstep and bass scene. Following his recent bass-heavy collaboration with VRG on “COFFINS,” NEOTEK has released “Virtualise,” available to stream now via Spotify. His music has been featured on BBC Radio 1 and Triple J, with recent collabs include “Unison” with Ruvlo on Kannibalen Records, “F2B” with Hydraulix on Excision’s label Subsidia, and a track with Sippy on Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats. His release “Sweater Weather” is also a standout track, and has amassed over 2 million streams. The sky is clearly the limit for NEOTEK and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his unique sound next. In the meantime, turn up your speakers and stream some of his captivating releases below.

Artist Spotlight: Rising Producer NEOTEK is Already Dominating the Bass Scene Worldwide