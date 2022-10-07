LISTEN: Rising Producer NEOTEK Unveils Euphoric “Sweater Weather” Future Bass Re-imagination

NEOTEK is a name you need to start becoming familiar with, and his new release via Eighty Six is a testament to that. The rising Australian artist’s latest single comes in the form of a massive cover of The Neighbourhood’s classic “Sweater Weather” record, and as you’ll hear below the talented act does the original justice, and then some. We’re loving the anthemic future bass vibes on this one and can’t wait to hear where NEOTEK takes things next. Not only has he received support from the likes of Excision, Alison Wonderland, and other huge artists, but also has upcoming collaborations with LUUDE, Blanke, Hydraulix, Jacknife, and Sippy on the way. Stream ‘Sweater Weather’ via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

NEOTEK – Sweater Weather | Stream

