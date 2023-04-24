Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer NEOTEK Unleashes Massive New “Toes Tap” Heater

NEOTEK has been crushing it lately with one mind-bending release after another, and this time around is no different as the fast-rising Australian producer returns with “Toes Tap.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a high-octane banger that’s certain to make the rounds during festival season. From the inventive sound-design to clean mixdown, this track is a testament to NEOTEK’s production prowess and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. In the meantime stream “Toes Tap” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

NEOTEK – Toes Tap | Stream

