LISTEN: Terry Golden Unleashes Captivating New 2-Track “Heartache” EP via ICONYC

Terry Golden has unveiled his anticipated new EP, ‘Heartache,’ containing two stellar singles. Presented via ICONYC, the rising producer’s latest effort is nothing short of a breath of fresh air, boasting some of the most memorable melodic house and techno tracks we’ve heard in a while. As you’ll hear below, the EP’s title track sets the tone with pulsing beats, captivating hooks, and mesmerizing vocals. The second song, ‘Moon,’ maintains the intensity with punchy basslines and stimulating melodies. The EP solidifies Terry Golden’s position as a talented force in the scene. With support from industry giants like David Guetta and Benny Benassi, the sky is clearly the limit for this artist. Experience the EP by streaming it below, and don’t forget to turn your speakers up for this one.

Terry Golden – Heartache EP | Stream

