LISTEN: ManfroP Unleashes Catchy New “Number Two” Single featuring Jessie Wagner

Paris born and self-taught producer ManfroP has unleashed his latest single ‘Number Two’ which features familiar collaborator Jessie Wagner and arrives via Riptide Originals. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a disco-influenced club-ready track that boasts a modern house palette that will make you want to spontaneously hit the dance floor. If that wasn’t enough, the single arrives alongside a club edit and was mastered by two-time Grammy Award Winner Bruno Gruel. Stream the tune via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

‘Number Two’ is my third track featuring Jessie Wagner (after ‘Givin’Up’ and ‘I Can’t Let You Go’). These three songs will be part of my first EP, which will be out at the end of the year. This is my favourite song: it’s the disco/house vibe that I’ve always wanted to create. The name of the extended version (Fifty-Four More Intentions Club Cut) was found by my mastering engineer. He says the track reminds him of the studio 54 spirit.” -ManfroP

ManfroP – Number 2 | Stream

