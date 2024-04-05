Renowned electronic duo scarlet veil have built quite the reputation for themselves thanks to their unique ability to craft expansive, cinematic soundscapes. Their latest single is yet another example of the act’s talents as we’re treated to ‘Spirit Caller,’ a captivating new cut off their highly-anticipated upcoming studio album Every Fantasy. As you’ll hear below, the new release boasts a hauntingly mesmerizing melody that transports listeners into a realm where the mystical and musical seamlessly converge. We’re also loving the live drums in the track as they inject a tangible energy and provide a compelling and dynamic contrast to the backdrop of ethereal electronic elements. More than just a composition, ‘Spirit Caller’ serves as an invitation to embark on a sweeping auditory journey, placing Scarlet Veil’s talent for immersive world-building on full-display. Here what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and join us in getting hyped for the full album.

scarlet veil – Spirit Caller | Stream

LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Unleash Mesmerizing ‘Spirit Caller’ Single Ahead of Anticipated New Album