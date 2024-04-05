Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Unleash Mesmerizing ‘Spirit Caller’ Single Ahead of Anticipated New Album

LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Unleash Mesmerizing ‘Spirit Caller’ Single Ahead of Anticipated New Album

by Leave a Comment

Renowned electronic duo scarlet veil have built quite the reputation for themselves thanks to their unique ability to craft expansive, cinematic soundscapes. Their latest single is yet another example of the act’s talents as we’re treated to ‘Spirit Caller,’ a captivating new cut off their highly-anticipated upcoming studio album Every Fantasy. As you’ll hear below, the new release boasts a hauntingly mesmerizing melody that transports listeners into a realm where the mystical and musical seamlessly converge. We’re also loving the live drums in the track as they inject a tangible energy and provide a compelling and dynamic contrast to the backdrop of ethereal electronic elements. More than just a composition, ‘Spirit Caller’ serves as an invitation to embark on a sweeping auditory journey, placing Scarlet Veil’s talent for immersive world-building on full-display. Here what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and join us in getting hyped for the full album.

scarlet veil – Spirit Caller | Stream

LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Unleash Mesmerizing ‘Spirit Caller’ Single Ahead of Anticipated New Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend