LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Deliver Lush Soundscapes in Mesmerizing New “Enshaedn” Single

Scarlet Veil – the visionary electronic duo consisting of Brandi Overstreet and Jerrod Tyler – take listeners on a captivating journey with their latest single, ‘Enshaedn.’ The new record, a glimpse into their anticipated upcoming album Every Fantasy, explores imagination and allure. Inspired by fantasy literature, ‘Enshaedn’ is mysterious, hypnotic, and haunting, featuring innovative use of a fretless bass on an electronic wave track. As you’ll hear below, the song immerses listeners in lush soundscapes, setting the stage for the entire album’s theme of world-building and storytelling. If this is the vibe we can expect from the duo’s upcoming album then we’re certainly in for a treat – hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below.

Scarlet Veil – Enshaedn | Stream

