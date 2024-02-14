Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Deliver Lush Soundscapes in Mesmerizing New “Enshaedn” Single

LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Deliver Lush Soundscapes in Mesmerizing New “Enshaedn” Single

by Leave a Comment

Scarlet Veil – the visionary electronic duo consisting of Brandi Overstreet and Jerrod Tyler – take listeners on a captivating journey with their latest single, ‘Enshaedn.’ The new record, a glimpse into their anticipated upcoming album Every Fantasy, explores imagination and allure. Inspired by fantasy literature, ‘Enshaedn’ is mysterious, hypnotic, and haunting, featuring innovative use of a fretless bass on an electronic wave track. As you’ll hear below, the song immerses listeners in lush soundscapes, setting the stage for the entire album’s theme of world-building and storytelling. If this is the vibe we can expect from the duo’s upcoming album then we’re certainly in for a treat – hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below.

Scarlet Veil – Enshaedn | Stream

LISTEN: Scarlet Veil Deliver Lush Soundscapes in Mesmerizing New “Enshaedn” Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend