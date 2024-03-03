Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ARTIFACT Unveils Hard-Hitting New “Return Of The Dead” EP

ARTIFACT, a fast-rising producer in the scene, continues to redefine genres and establish a global presence thanks to hits like ‘Extinction’ or his recent single ‘King Of The Dead.’ Now, the talented act is back with more heat, this time in the form of his anticipated new EP Return Of The Dead. As you’ll hear below, this captivating project showcases four dynamic tracks, taking listeners on a thrilling journey through dubstep, riddim, and drum and bass. We’re loving how ARTIFACT is able to craft a compelling and cohesive project that also contains so much sonic diversity and uniqueness. With recent hits on labels like High Caliber Records and Subsidia, ARTIFACT is poised to dominate the electronic music scene and we can’t wait to hear where he takes things next. In the meantime, stream his new EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

