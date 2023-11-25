Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ARTIFACT Unveils Hard-Hitting New ‘Samurai Spirit’ Single via Subsidia Records

Fast-rising producer ARTIFACT is back with his highly-awaited new single in “Samurai Spirit” – a powerful heater arriving via Subsidia Records. As you’ll hear below, this dynamic composition boasts captivating rhythms, intricate melodies, and a spirit paying homage to the noble warriors of ancient Japan. The record signifies a significant milestone in ARTIFACT’s musical odyssey, highlighting the artist’s prowess in seamlessly melding diverse elements into a unified sonic experience. With so much electronic music coming across as redundant in today’s scene, ARTIFACT’s music is a breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to hear what he cooks up next. Stream “Samurai Spirit” below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

ARTIFACT – Samurai Spirit | Stream

Categories

