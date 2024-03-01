Denver native Venture 5 has finally unleashed his anticipated bass-driven EP Next Phase. Following the success of previous releases like “On My Own,” “Penelope’s Code,” and “First Connection,” this new project showcases the producer’s audacious and heavy-hitting sound, right in time for the approaching festival season. As you’ll hear below, there are a ton of highlights throughout these three tracks. The EP’s lead single, “Next Phase,” is incredibly hard-hitting thanks to its triumphant fanfare, war horns, and energetic basslines.”My Desire” adds blissful harmony with angelic vocals and gritty bass stabs, further showcasing Venture 5’s diverse talent. Closing with “Can’t Stop,” the EP blends chaos and resolution, featuring drum and bass elements. This EP is must-listen for electronic music enthusiasts – hear for yourself below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Venture 5 – Next Phase EP | Stream

LISTEN: Venture 5 Unleashes Hard-Hitting New 3-Track Bass EP, “Next Phase”