Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Venture 5 Unleashes Hard-Hitting New 3-Track Bass EP, “Next Phase”

LISTEN: Venture 5 Unleashes Hard-Hitting New 3-Track Bass EP, “Next Phase”

by Leave a Comment

Denver native Venture 5 has finally unleashed his anticipated bass-driven EP Next Phase. Following the success of previous releases like “On My Own,” “Penelope’s Code,” and “First Connection,” this new project showcases the producer’s audacious and heavy-hitting sound, right in time for the approaching festival season. As you’ll hear below, there are a ton of highlights throughout these three tracks. The EP’s lead single, “Next Phase,” is incredibly hard-hitting thanks to its triumphant fanfare, war horns, and energetic basslines.”My Desire” adds blissful harmony with angelic vocals and gritty bass stabs, further showcasing Venture 5’s diverse talent. Closing with “Can’t Stop,” the EP blends chaos and resolution, featuring drum and bass elements. This EP is must-listen for electronic music enthusiasts – hear for yourself below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Venture 5 – Next Phase EP | Stream

LISTEN: Venture 5 Unleashes Hard-Hitting New 3-Track Bass EP, “Next Phase”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend