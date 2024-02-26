LISTEN: Bobby Blakdout, Hekler, and Gladez Share Genre-Bending “DISRESPECT” Banger Feat. Legendary Rapper Cam’ron

Bobby Blakdout, Hekler, and Gladez have come together to unleash ‘DISRESPECT,’ an energetic dubstep anthem featuring none other than legendary rapper Cam’ron from Dipset. Released via Blak’d Out Records, this collaboration offers a thrilling, genre-bending journey boasting pulsating basslines and electrifying drops. Bobby Blakdout, acclaimed for collaborations with Gucci Mane and others, spearheads the project, joined by Hekler and Gladez, each contributing their unique expertise to the record. As you’ll hear below, the track effortlessly blends hip hop with heavy dubstep influences and the result is nothing short of incredible. Hear what we mean by streaming this high-octane collaboration via Spotify and get ready to hear this banger at a festival near you.

