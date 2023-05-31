Dirty Audio has been an influential force in dance music scene for years now and we’ve enjoyed seeing his artistic evolution leading up to this point. Now, the genre-defying act has come through with one of his most impressive releases yet in “Bands” with fellow producer Bobby Blakdout. As you’ll hear below, the two acts enlist rap legend Gucci Mane for an absolute heater of a trap record. From Gucci’s classic vocals to the earth shattering bass and crisp percussion, this track is banger that sounds masterfully crafted for the festival mainstage. The tune strikes a fantastic balance between hip-hop and electronic and we can’t wait to hear what else Dirty Audio has in store for us this year. Stream “Bands” via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Dirty Audio, Bobby Blakdout – Bands (feat. Gucci Mane)

LISTEN: Dirty Audio & Bobby Blakdout Tap Gucci Mane in High-Octane Trap Heater, “Bands”