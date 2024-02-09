Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dirty Audio Returns with High-Octane “Rollin Up” Trap Banger via BASSRUSH Records

Known for pushing boundaries in bass, trap, dubstep, and house music, Dirty Audio has built a global community of dance music enthusiasts. With an innovative and hard-hitting sound, he strives to keep the trap scene vibrant – and does just that on his latest release, “Rollin Up” via BASSRUSH Records. Featuring electrifying synths and cutting-edge production, everything about this record sounds crafted to be a mainstage banger. We’re loving how Dirty Audio’s signature sound comes through here, while it’s also clear his style has evolved and grown since the earlier days when we fell in love with his music. Hear what we mean by streaming this banger via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Dirty Audio – Rollin Up | Stream

