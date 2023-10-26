Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: HEKLER Delivers Hard-Hitting New Bass EP, “HEK SZN”

Hekler makes a triumphant return to Bassrush Records with his latest project, a gritty five-track EP titled HEK SZN. This release comes on the heels of his lead single “BUMPIN” and his debut album Abyss, which dropped earlier this year on the same label. As you’ll hear below, the project is stacked with one high-octane banger after another, as the Las Vegas native explores new sonic territories while remaining dedicated to his one-of-a-kind sound. Everything about this EP sounds tailor-made for the dancefloor or festival mainstage; from the tight mixing to creative sound design this project has a lot to offer virtually any EDM fan. This highly-anticipated project has been years in the making and it’s clear Hekler poured his heart and soul into this impressive EP. Hear what we mean by streaming HEK SZN via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

