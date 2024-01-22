Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: NYC Artist Mark Wolf Debuts with Stellar Dance-R&B Fusion “It Was OK” with Khalil

Mark Wolf and Khalil – both versatile and dynamic artists in their own right – have joined forces for Wolf’s anticipated debut release in “It Was OK.” As you’ll hear below, this record seamlessly combines house music and R&B as Mark blends together energetic piano melodies and a subtly dynamic bassline throughout the track. If the production wasn’t captivating enough, Khalil’s emotive and soulful vocals truly complement the instrumentation, creating a tune that works seamlessly on the radio, provides a relaxing vibe, yet also sets the mood for a groovy club moment. “It Was OK” signifies a fresh start for Wolf as an artist, following his 2021 success with the single “Sticky,” produced by Tank God, known for his work on “Rockstar” by Post Malone. With this distinctive new release, Wolf is making a significant leap forward, leaving us eager to discover what he has in store next. Hear what we mean by streaming the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

