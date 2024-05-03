Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer Pao Unveils Hard-Hitting Debut Bass EP “RUN2CLOSE” via MONTA Records

LISTEN: Rising Producer Pao Unveils Hard-Hitting Debut Bass EP “RUN2CLOSE” via MONTA Records

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer PAO has been turning heads this past year thanks to his captivating and unique approach to bass music production. Now, the Australian based act is taking things to the next level with his highly anticipated debut EP, RUN2CLOSE. Released via MONTA Records, the 6-track project is a testament to his forward-thinking creativity, with the project offering an immersive, dynamic listening experience as each track unfolds. As you’ll hear below, Pao’s expertise in pairing his music with fitting vocals is also on full-display, as we’re treated to high-octane features from pixuhl, Oshua, and Rahmaan as well as a collaboration with YVNGDA. The debut EP also arrives alongside the exciting news of a four show EP tour run beginning later this month in Australia. With each new release, Pao continues to solidify his place as a boundary-pushing force within the bass music scene and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. In the meantime, stream RUN2CLOSE via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Pao – RUN2CLOSE (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Pao Unveils Hard-Hitting Debut Bass EP “RUN2CLOSE” via MONTA Records

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend