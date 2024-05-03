Rising producer PAO has been turning heads this past year thanks to his captivating and unique approach to bass music production. Now, the Australian based act is taking things to the next level with his highly anticipated debut EP, RUN2CLOSE. Released via MONTA Records, the 6-track project is a testament to his forward-thinking creativity, with the project offering an immersive, dynamic listening experience as each track unfolds. As you’ll hear below, Pao’s expertise in pairing his music with fitting vocals is also on full-display, as we’re treated to high-octane features from pixuhl, Oshua, and Rahmaan as well as a collaboration with YVNGDA. The debut EP also arrives alongside the exciting news of a four show EP tour run beginning later this month in Australia. With each new release, Pao continues to solidify his place as a boundary-pushing force within the bass music scene and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. In the meantime, stream RUN2CLOSE via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Pao – RUN2CLOSE (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Pao Unveils Hard-Hitting Debut Bass EP “RUN2CLOSE” via MONTA Records