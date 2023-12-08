Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Sevenn Unleashes Deep, Enchanting New Tech Single “End Of The Beginning” via Future House Music

Sevenn is back with more heat, this time making a notable entrance onto label Future House Music with his latest offering of subterranean sounds, “End Of The Beginning.” As you’ll quickly hear below, we’re treated to a dark and melodious techno creation that carries significant depth and meaning. Launching the track with luminous and captivating melodies, the California-based artist intricately weaves in an undulating bassline and shadowy synths, crafting an ambiance that’s both otherworldly and mysterious. As you conclude your listening experience, you’ll find yourself pondering whether the beginning signifies the end or if, perhaps, the end marks a new beginning. Hear what we mean by streaming the impressive record via Spotify below and be sure to stay tuned for more heat coming from Sevenn (hopefully) sooner rather than later.

Sevenn – End Of The Beginning | Stream

