LISTEN: Sevenn & Ilkay Sencan Reveal “Blind Side” with Patrik Jean

sevenn

Back with yet another stunning release, Sevenn returns to the forefront of house/techno crossovers with new single “Blind Side.” Out everywhere via Spinnin’ Records, “Blind Side” is a joint effort among the Cali-based creator and Turkish producer Ilkay Sencan, as well as renowned Swedish singer Patrik Jean.

“When I first heard the vocal for ‘Blind Side’ after Ilkay sent it to me, I immediately fell in love and started building a structure around it, giving it a deeper and more dramatic vibe. Curiously, I did a lot of the work using only laptop speakers while in my laundry area, just to get a different flavor creatively. The song mixes progressive deep house vibes with a new kind of sound and a syncopated lead that carries you into a sonically fascinating world. We’re thrilled about our first collab and can’t wait for release day!”

– Sevenn

Light, breezy, yet still holstering that slightly dark sound that Sevenn is known for, “Blind Side” joins a string of successful releases the artist has landed this year. Nostalgic of Tomorrowland main stage vibes, this new elusive cut begins with Patrik’s velvety croon before descending into a hypnotizing blend of whirring notes and shimmering synths.

Stream or download “Blind Side” wherever you find your sounds, or listen below!

