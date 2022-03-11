Sevenn Signs with WME and Bestows “Chupa” with Blasterjaxx

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Topping charts with anthemic bangers since his debut single “BYOB,” internationally-renowned producer Sevenn unlocks an exciting new chapter in his career with his recent signing to William Morris Endeavor. Under his new partnership with the esteemed talent agency, Sevenn celebrates seven years since the project’s inception with some brand new tunes that are bound to drive the dance floor, including his fist-pumping collaboration with Blasterjaxx titled “Chupa.”

Out now, “Chupa” simultaneously explores new sonic terrain for Sevenn while staying reminiscent of the iconic big room house era that swept the globe years ago. No stranger to collaborating with music legends, Sevenn teams up with long-time dance powerhouse Blasterjaxx for this buoyant party-starter. Serving as the first single released since signing to WME, “Chupa” features jubilant chord progressions, catchy horn samples, and an infectious house beat irresistible to all.

Refusing to be pigeonholed into one genre, Sevenn often blurs the lines between house and techno and creates a distinct sound of his own in the process. Aside from having other new music on the way, Sevenn will continue to flex his versatility with a Hybrid Techno edit of “Chupa” lurking on the horizon. Holstering a long list of well-deserved accolades including festival sets at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Creamfields, as well as joint efforts with Gucci Mane and Jonas Blue, Sevenn now embarks on a new musical journey with the avid support of one of the largest leading forces in the entertainment industry. Check out “Chupa” below!

