LISTEN: coldbrew Shares Intoxicating Lofi Single “because of you” Ahead of Anticipated New Project

Decorated Lofi musician coldbrew has returned better than ever thanks to a compelling new offering titled “because of you” – a sumptuous and uplifting record that exudes a sense of gratitude and assurance from the talented producer. From the intoxicating piano melody to coldbrew’s distinctive crunchy percussion, everything about this track comes together beautifully, making for a stunning composition that’s incredibly addicting. Later this winter coldbrew is slated to release his anticipated new project, no time to waste, which will feature 20 beat-driven tracks brimming with all of the enchanting and lush vibes we’ve come to expect from the Oklahoma-based musician. Hear what we mean by streaming the captivating new tune below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

coldbrew – because of you | Stream

