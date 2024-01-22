Renowned Lofi artist coldbrew is back better than ever with a 20-track masterpiece of an album in “No Time to Waste.” As you’ll hear below, the project does a tremendous job at seamlessly blending jazz, hip-hop, chill, and lush instrumentation together in a manner that’s incredibly unique and enthralling. The lofi producer really goes above and beyond here in crafting an intoxicating, nostalgic experience for listeners that’s reminiscent of different sonic eras and genres. For this reason, the album’s wide-ranging influences make it relatable for fans of any style and age, showcasing coldbrew’s musical versatility with class and elegance. The entire LP is a cohesive yet impressively diverse experience that is slated to be any Lofi fan’s soundtrack throughout the winter as well as the rest of 2024. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

coldbrew – no time to waste | Stream

LISTEN: Coldbrew Unleashes Stunning 20-Track Lofi Album, “no time to waste”