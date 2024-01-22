Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Coldbrew Unleashes Stunning 20-Track Lofi Album, “no time to waste”

LISTEN: Coldbrew Unleashes Stunning 20-Track Lofi Album, “no time to waste”

by Leave a Comment

Renowned Lofi artist coldbrew is back better than ever with a 20-track masterpiece of an album in “No Time to Waste.” As you’ll hear below, the project does a tremendous job at seamlessly blending jazz, hip-hop, chill, and lush instrumentation together in a manner that’s incredibly unique and enthralling. The lofi producer really goes above and beyond here in crafting an intoxicating, nostalgic experience for listeners that’s reminiscent of different sonic eras and genres. For this reason, the album’s wide-ranging influences make it relatable for fans of any style and age, showcasing coldbrew’s musical versatility with class and elegance. The entire LP is a cohesive yet impressively diverse experience that is slated to be any Lofi fan’s soundtrack throughout the winter as well as the rest of 2024. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

coldbrew – no time to waste | Stream

LISTEN: Coldbrew Unleashes Stunning 20-Track Lofi Album, “no time to waste”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend