Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: The Funk Hunters Tap Dr. Fresch & Chali 2na for Genre-Bending Rap/Bass Single, “All Of A Sudden”

LISTEN: The Funk Hunters Tap Dr. Fresch & Chali 2na for Genre-Bending Rap/Bass Single, “All Of A Sudden”

by Leave a Comment

Dynamic duo The Funk Hunters have joined forces with Los Angeles-based producer Dr. Fresch and legendary Chicago rapper Chali 2na for their latest single, “All Of A Sudden.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this new record offers a captivating fusion of mid-tempo bass and rap music. From the deep basslines to the ominous, synth-driven melodies, this star-studded collaboration is nothing short of a powerful anthem tailor-made for the festival mainstage or late night club dancefloor. We’re loving how seamlessly hip-hop and bass influences combine on “All Of A Sudden” and can’t wait to hear where this rising duo takes their sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

The Funk Hunters – All Of A Sudden | Stream

LISTEN: The Funk Hunters Tap Dr. Fresch & Chali 2na for Genre-Bending Rap/Bass Single, “All Of A Sudden”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend