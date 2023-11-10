Dynamic duo The Funk Hunters have joined forces with Los Angeles-based producer Dr. Fresch and legendary Chicago rapper Chali 2na for their latest single, “All Of A Sudden.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this new record offers a captivating fusion of mid-tempo bass and rap music. From the deep basslines to the ominous, synth-driven melodies, this star-studded collaboration is nothing short of a powerful anthem tailor-made for the festival mainstage or late night club dancefloor. We’re loving how seamlessly hip-hop and bass influences combine on “All Of A Sudden” and can’t wait to hear where this rising duo takes their sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

The Funk Hunters – All Of A Sudden | Stream

LISTEN: The Funk Hunters Tap Dr. Fresch & Chali 2na for Genre-Bending Rap/Bass Single, “All Of A Sudden”