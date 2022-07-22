The Funk Hunters Cover “Eleanor Rigby” with KillWill

Canadian duo The Funk Hunters have long been one of dance music’s most eclectic acts. Whether it’s future-funk or bass, the versatile tandem are widely celebrated by colleagues and critics alike. Back in the spotlight with their new album Music w/ Friends which features collaborations with Big Gigantic, Dr. Fresch, Opiuo, Haywyre, and Champagne Drip, The Funk Hunters are primed for a massive second half of 2022.

One of the most fascinating tracks on the album is a cinematic cover of The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.” Featuring KillWill, the brooding song is album track number 1 and sets an ominous tone for the project. Familiar melodies float over edgy synths and a steady, thumping beat while soothing vocals deliver those classic “Eleanor Rigby” lyrics with a 2022 flair. Listen to “Eleanor Rigby” and the entirety of Music w/ Friends below.

The Funk Hunters x KillWill – Eleanor Rigby | Stream

