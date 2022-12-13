Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: The Funk Hunters & LŪN Unleash Captivating “La Puta Ama” Collaboration via Westwood Recordings

LISTEN: The Funk Hunters & LŪN Unleash Captivating “La Puta Ama” Collaboration via Westwood Recordings

by Leave a Comment

Rising electro-funk duo The Funk Hunters have come through with an intoxicating new dance record in “La Puta Ama.” In collaboration with LŪN, this Westwood Recordings-released track carries a powerful underground sound that is just as catchy as it is ominous. From the garage-inspired synths to the driving bassline, “La Puta Ama” truly has it all and we can’t wait to hear what these two acts have in store for us next. Stream the collab via Spotify below and be sure to read what The Funk Hunters have to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

LŪN is a serious boss, and that’s exactly what ‘La Puta Ama’ is all about! Big boss energy. It’s dark, it’s banging, it’s unique, it’s everything we hoped for in a collab with LŪN. We’ve been such fans of everything she’s been releasing, so it really feels like this one was meant to be. It feels good to get the chance to collaborate” – The Funk Hunters

The Funk Hunters & LUN – La Puta Ama | Stream

LISTEN: The Funk Hunters & LŪN Unleash Captivating “La Puta Ama” Collaboration via Westwood Recordings

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend