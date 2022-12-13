LISTEN: The Funk Hunters & LŪN Unleash Captivating “La Puta Ama” Collaboration via Westwood Recordings

Rising electro-funk duo The Funk Hunters have come through with an intoxicating new dance record in “La Puta Ama.” In collaboration with LŪN, this Westwood Recordings-released track carries a powerful underground sound that is just as catchy as it is ominous. From the garage-inspired synths to the driving bassline, “La Puta Ama” truly has it all and we can’t wait to hear what these two acts have in store for us next. Stream the collab via Spotify below and be sure to read what The Funk Hunters have to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“LŪN is a serious boss, and that’s exactly what ‘La Puta Ama’ is all about! Big boss energy. It’s dark, it’s banging, it’s unique, it’s everything we hoped for in a collab with LŪN. We’ve been such fans of everything she’s been releasing, so it really feels like this one was meant to be. It feels good to get the chance to collaborate” – The Funk Hunters

The Funk Hunters & LUN – La Puta Ama | Stream

