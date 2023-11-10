LISTEN: GAWM Blends Melodic Riddim & Rock in Captivating “Your Shoes” Single feat. heydukeyousuck, Kellin Quinn, & Sleeping with Sirens

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

GAWM is a rising producer that’s been crushing it for a minute now, and his latest release “Your Shoes” is a testament to this. In collaboration with rock talents heydukeyousuck, Kellin Quinn, and Sleeping with Sirens, this new record is a dynamic, genre-bending track in which melodic riddim and rock music intertwine seamlessly. With so much repetitive and over-saturated dance music available in 2023, GAWM’s new release here is a breath of fresh air, easily standing out as a unique and captivating sonic experience. Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, GAWM shared, “It’s a new opportunity for me to demonstrate my versatility. Collaborating with these legends to create this record was an absolute pleasure.” Stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

