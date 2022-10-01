Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: GAWM Joins VRG for “BLAZE UP”

Supported by the likes of industry figureheads Excision and Skrillex, Los Angeles’ GAWM now teams up with emerging talent VRG for their cybernatic bass venture, “BLAZE UP.” Both artists just made their debut at Lost Lands Music Festival last weekend, and are coming off their successful run at the dubstep superbowl with a scintillating track. Strapped with a punchy bassline and otherworldly synth work, this trap-tinged tune is a certified party-starter.

With a bestial intensity, “BLAZE UP” routinely flips between gargantuan snares and juicy pops of sound. An animal of a track from start to finish, this trap hybrid kicks the energy up a notch in the latter half, where a stream of gunshots fires off before a frenzy of robotic warbles takes over.

Check out “BLAZE UP” below:

