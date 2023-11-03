Kemistry Nightclub Opens it Doors, Bringing a Must-See Audio Visual Experience to Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale’s nightlife scene has a powerful new player in town, Kemistry Nightclub. The brand new event space introduces a fresh new audio-visual experience to the city, and plans to heavily contribute to a thriving EDM scene in South Florida by showcasing prominent national acts in electronic music. The Kemistry team aims to deliver an unparalleled experience for music fans and cluboers that features top-notch production, hospitality, beverages, and even a complete restaurant service where you can order food seamlessly during the event. If you live in FL or find yourself in the area, we strongly encourage you to check out this fast-rising club – follow them on Instagram below and keep reading for more details about this exciting new space.

What makes Kemistry different from other nightlife in Fort Lauderdale or Miami?

Kemistry is run by promoters and production people who have dedicated their lives to throwing quality events. We want the patrons to have a unique experience with each show, a big selling point will be the Kemistry theme and production level. We care about the industry and want to give artists and up and coming acts the opportunity to play a stage with full production.

What’s special about the location?

It’s central and localized, and will give talent full production.

Kemistry Nightclub has Fort Lauderdale’s first gas station, a landmark.



Kemistry Theme

Bartenders will have themed uniforms: In the Night Designs

Specialty themed drinks: Gourmet Booze

Custom Themed bubble bars and decor

Custom art pieces: Marcy Minx

Days and hours of operation

Wed- Saturday (10PM- 4AM)

Brunch- TBA- Voodoo Wednesdays and Sundays

