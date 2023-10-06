After meticulously unveiling his massive, arena-ready sound throughout the year, Matt Barri, has finally unveiled his highly-anticipated debut EP, The Only Way Out Is Up. Releasing the project track by track allowed fans to savor Matt’s genre-defying sound gradually – however, listening to all the tracks together, reveals that the producer has crafted an incredibly unique and lush sonic journey for listeners. Within this auditory landscape, the fast-rising act effortlessly assumes the roles of both songwriter and vocalist. It’s a rarity to encounter such a well-rounded artist, especially in the realm of dance music, and The Only Way Out Is Up serves as a strong testament that Matt Barri’s trajectory is undeniably upward. Hear what we mean by streaming the EP via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Matt Barri – The Only Way Out Is Up | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Artist Matt Barri Unveils Stunning, Must-Hear Debut EP, “The Only Way Out Is Up”