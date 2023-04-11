LISTEN: Matt Barri Unleashes Euphoric New “I’m In Space When You’re Worlds Apart” Dance Pop Single

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Matt Barri, a rising star in the EDM and dance world, continues to blaze his own trail thanks to his latest single “I’m In Space When You’re World Apart.” Building on the success of his previous release “Everything To Me,” this new track showcases Matt’s unique sound: a fusion of high-energy beats, bass-heavy melodies, and his own emotive vocals and lyrics. Unlike many producers, Matt handles all aspects of his music himself, from production to vocals. Matt’s musical journey began at the young age of 4, when he started studying the violin and quickly progressed to guitar, drums, keyboards, and music theory. Today, Matt has developed into a versatile artist, leveraging his diverse talents to create a dynamic musical experience. Hear what we mean by streaming his new single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

