Building on the success of his two highly acclaimed singles in 2023, Matt Barri’s prolific creative streak continues with the release of another standout track in “You Are Here.” As you’ll hear below, this new record is nothing short of an uplifting future bass masterpiece that showcases a tapestry of resounding synths, captivating melodies, and exhilarating drops. Following the positive reception of “Everything To Me” and “I’m In Space When You’re Worlds Apart,” Matt Barri continues to generate significant buzz ahead of his anticipated debut EP, The Only Way Out Is Up. Stream his new single via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Matt Barri – You Are Here | Stream

LISTEN: Matt Barri Returns with Euphoric, Refreshing New “You Are Here” Future Bass Single