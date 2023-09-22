Silhouetted Horizons immediately distinguishes himself as an unconventional and forward-thinking producer on his latest effort, “Overtone.” As you’ll hear below, the cinematic intro quickly intensifies as the track builds into a mesmerizing symphony of sound. With captivating vocals intersecting with distinctive synth notes and reverberating percussion, the four and a half minute track takes listeners on a encompassing voyage through a rich, stunning sonic landscape. This track is certainly something that you’ll simply have to hear for yourself and it’s leaving us excited to hear more inventive music from the talented act; but in the meantime you can stream “Overtone” via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“I tried to draw on the entirety of my influences, old and new, when writing “Overtone” – There is an intentionally (new) retro electronica feel that really pulls from trailblazer artists such as The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Orbital or Leftfield but framed in the same type of reimagining you hear in a lot of the future garage and bass music nostalgia going on right now.” – Silhouetted Horizons

Silhouetted Horizons – Overtone | Stream

LISTEN: Silhouetted Horizons Unveils Hypnotizing Slow Burner “Overtone” – Inaugural Release from Label Seductive Noise