An homage to the rich cultural landscape of Jamaica’s capitol city of Kingston, DejaVilla makes music that reflects the island’s impact on modern music and art. Made up of singer/songwriter Sarah Couch and beatmaker David Marston, the duet embrace the boundless fluidity of dance music. Surveying themes of human sexuality, class division, and artistic rebellion, DejaVilla just delivered their debut album Castle With a View.

Following the project’s 2021 lead singles “Chocolate in Your Pocket,” “In The Morning,” “Uptown Rebel,” and its title track “Castle With a View,” the full unveiling of the 12-track album was well worth the wait. Released via Ultra Records, DejaVilla’s Castle With a View is a riddim-tinged, dancehall triumph stitched together with the thread of modern dance music. Designed for a carefree romp across the dancefloor or coastal drives, the tropical dance album is filled with musical flavor. Combining the musical genius of both creators, Sarah and David make a powerful team.

LISTEN: DejaVilla Distill The Sounds of Their Jamaican Upbringing on Debut Album “Castle With a View”