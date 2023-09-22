Deucez has returned with another banger, in “Fate” via Cyclops Recordings While widely recognized for his intense and gritty riddim sound, the rising bass producer now chooses to embrace a more uplifting and melodious vibe in this new single. What adds an intriguing twist is the revelation that Deucez himself provided the vocals for this track, a fact that is sure to capture the interest of fans. Throughout the year 2023, Deucez has been notably active, including releasing an official remix for ATLiens on Bassrush and embarking on his inaugural headlining tour that spans across 19 cities and is still growing. We can’t wait to hear where this act takes his sound next, but in the mean time stream the new single below and be sure to catch Deucez at Lost Lands if you’re going this weekend!

Deucez – Fate (The Way It Is) | Stream

“In approaching this track, my aim was to diverge from my usual style, not only by contributing vocals but also by infusing a distinct ambiance and sentiment to authentically convey the emotions associated with love. Signing with Cyclops Recordings has perpetually been a cherished aspiration for me, and I am deeply honored to unveil this song in collaboration with them.” – Deucez



LISTEN: Deucez Unleashes Uplifting Melodic Riddim Single “Fate” via Cyclops Recordings