LISTEN: OBLVYN Teams up with RIELL For Intoxicating New Melodic Single ‘With You’

Rising artist OBLVYN has teamed up with RIELL to unleash a stunning, euphoric single in ‘With You.’ The future-pop collaboration is packed with intense energy and emotion that will captivate your attention right from the start of the mystical track. Together, the two acts deliver a catchy new record that will take you on a blissful sonic journey. Over the years OBLVYN has shown impressive growth and we can’t wait to hear where she takes her sound next. Stream ‘With You’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

OBLVYN, RIELL – With You | Stream

Once the vocals of RIELL come into play, this notion only becomes more prevalent, as the song smoothly moves into the drop. During this part, the listener is showered with a mid-tempo, sidechain infused drop filled with mystic imagination, the included cut-up vocal blended in only enhances the cloudy mood that the drop is platformed on. After another verse filled with meaningful messaging, the 2nd drop comes along and brings about a dirtier and more tight-knit flow, yet maintains the same themes that the song has primed you to expect.

Having releases dating back to 2018, OBLVYN has shown incredible development over the years – the hard work she puts in unequivocally paying off. She’s been signed to labels like Monstercat and been invited back time and time again – even releasing an entire EP with them titled Dream Theory. Today she has well over 1 million streams to her name, boasts a unique signature sound, and has a well-founded brand that is easily recognized.

