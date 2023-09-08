Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Zomboy Unleashes High-Octane First Single of 2023 in “Monsters” feat. Micah Martin

Renowned bass music icon Zomboy has teamed up with Micah Martin – the vocalist from The Zealots band – to unleash an insane, must-listen new single in “Monsters.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this record (which arrives as Zomboy’s first release of the year) is nothing short of a wild, unexpected auditory journey that’s poised to become the soundtrack for various occasions, whether it’s an intense workout or your next adrenaline-fueled headbanging session. The track also embodies a unique sonic evolution from Zomboy, as we’re treated to a forward-thinking, cathartic tune that seamlessly blends elements of metal and electronic music together. We can’t wait to hear what else the producer has in store for us in the future; stream “Monsters” below and be sure to read what Zomboy has to say about this release as well.

Zomboy – Monsters | Stream

I am beyond excited to put ‘Monsters’ out into the world along with my amazingly talented friend Micah Martin. Not only has this song been absolutely destroying the dance ﬂoor, but it will forever symbolize a very difficult yet positive part of my life. Everyone deals with their ups and downs in different ways, and I am just so glad I could call on Micah to help me vocalize these feelings and emotions. I really hope everyone enjoys my first real step into drum & bass, something I’ve wanted to do for a long, long time.” – Zomboy

