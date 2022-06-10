After breaking necks and snapping spines with emo-dubstep hybrid “Flatlined” with Micah Martin, Zomboy rises from the grave once more with “Desperado.” An absolute flip-switcher from start to finish, “Desperado” sees Zomboy experiment outside his heavy bass repertoire with saucy bass house flair.

Out now on his very own Rott N’ Roll Records, “Desperado” is testament to Zomboy’s renowned versatility. Pummeling growls pack in with an oscillating bass house beat and shoulder-rocking synthwork, a holy trinity that leaves listeners itching for more by the track’s finish.

“Desperado was such a fun track for me to make. It was my way of not going too heavy with themes or the complexities I would typically put into my works. It’s also the first time in a long time that I have ventured down to house tempo so it’s been a nice change of pace for me!”

– Zomboy

Check out “Desperado” wherever you find your sounds or get the party started below:

LISTEN: Zomboy Rises from the Grave with Bass House Cut “Desperado”