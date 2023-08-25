Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Sfam Continue to Impress in Forward-Thinking Bass Heater, "Cognitive Dissonance"

It’s honestly hard to name another act that has been contributing to the experimental bass music scene more than New Orleans duo sfam have over recent years – and their latest release “Cognitive Dissonance” is a further testament to this. As you’ll hear below, the new MorFlo Records single has sfam’s signature, forward-thinking sound design all over it. That said, the duo does a great job here in sticking to their experimental roots, all while delivering an accessible banger that caters to both a mainstream festival crowd and the underground scene as well. We’re also loving the vocal sample used throughout the track, as it provides a great contrast with the hard-hitting bass stabs, especially during the drop sections. Hear what we mean by streaming “Cognitive Dissonance” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

