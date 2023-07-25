The Beatport Group Introduces Second Annual Diversity + Parity Fund

The Beatport Group, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced that it is opening applications for grants to its second annual Diversity + Parity Fund. The investment initiative is designed to support organizations that focus on underrepresented groups and promote diversity within the music industry.

The Diversity + Parity Fund represents Beatport’s ongoing commitment to nurturing a more diverse and equitable ecosystem by amplifying voices and ideas of all types from different segments of the global community. The fund will offer financial support, editorial exposure, and marketing across Beatport’s social media platforms to help organizations increase their impact and reach a wider audience. Those organizations that share a similar dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices in the music industry are encouraged to submit an application through the Diversity + Parity Fund.

“We believe in the power of music to unite people from all backgrounds, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the music industry reflects the diversity of the world we live in,” said Sofia Ilyas, Chief Community Officer of The Beatport Group. “Through the Diversity + Parity Fund, we are committed to accelerating change and creating a more inclusive and equitable music industry for everyone. We invite other companies in our community to join us in our mission to increase parity and diversity in music.”

This is the second year Beatport has funded organizations whose mission is to increase diversity within the tight-knit electronic music community. Last year the company distributed $100,000 to three inspiring organizations – Lady Of The House, Future Female Sounds and #FORTHEMUSIC.

Applications are now open. For more details and submission guidelines, visit: www.beatportal.com/fund

