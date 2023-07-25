Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » The Beatport Group Introduces Second Annual Diversity + Parity Fund

The Beatport Group Introduces Second Annual Diversity + Parity Fund

by Leave a Comment

The Beatport Group, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced that it is opening applications for grants to its second annual Diversity + Parity Fund. The investment initiative is designed to support organizations that focus on underrepresented groups and promote diversity within the music industry.

The Diversity + Parity Fund represents Beatport’s ongoing commitment to nurturing a more diverse and equitable ecosystem by amplifying voices and ideas of all types from different segments of the global community. The fund will offer financial support, editorial exposure, and marketing across Beatport’s social media platforms to help organizations increase their impact and reach a wider audience. Those organizations that share a similar dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices in the music industry are encouraged to submit an application through the Diversity + Parity Fund.

“We believe in the power of music to unite people from all backgrounds, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the music industry reflects the diversity of the world we live in,” said Sofia Ilyas, Chief Community Officer of The Beatport Group. “Through the Diversity + Parity Fund, we are committed to accelerating change and creating a more inclusive and equitable music industry for everyone. We invite other companies in our community to join us in our mission to increase parity and diversity in music.”

This is the second year Beatport has funded organizations whose mission is to increase diversity within the tight-knit electronic music community. Last year the company distributed $100,000 to three inspiring organizations – Lady Of The House, Future Female Sounds and #FORTHEMUSIC.

Applications are now open.  For more details and submission guidelines, visit: www.beatportal.com/fund

The Beatport Group Introduces Second Annual Diversity + Parity Fund

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend