The Beatport Global Remix Challenge Returns with Louie Vega’s “How He Works”

Today, Beatport, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced with Loopcloud and LabelRadar, the “How He Works” Global Remix Challenge, an open invitation to ambitious producers around the world to submit their own unique spin on Louie Vega’s “How He Works.”

Beatport’s Global Remix Challenge begins on Tuesday, May 2. Participants can visit the Loopcloud landing page to download free stems and additional Loopcloud samples. Participants must use at least one of Loopcloud’s 4 million+ samples in their remix. Those without an existing Loopcloud subscription can use Loopcloud’s free 14-day trial + 1-month free coupon. All Global Remix Challenge participants must submit their remix to LabelRadar by Tuesday, May 23 at 11:59 PT. The remixes will be judged by Nervous Records, and a winner will be announced across Beatport’s social channels on Tuesday, June 20.

The grand prize winner of the “How He Works” remix challenge will receive a prize package worth over $9,500 which includes a Moog Minitaur and complete Moogerfooger Bundle, as well as the Arturia V Collection 9, iZotope Mix & Master Bundle Advanced, SoundBetter Mix+Master or Full Custom Session Vocals, XLN Audio Custom XL Collection, D16 Group TotalBundle, Lewitt Connect 6, IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor, Hercules P32 DJ, and more. Two runners-up will receive prize bundles that include software from Moog, Image Line, XLN Audio, Sonible, Gforce, and more. All prize winners will receive a 12-month subscription to both Beatport Streaming and Loopcloud Studio.

To get started on your very own remix for Beatport’s Global Remix Challenge, visit: https://www.loopcloud.com/cloud/campaign/louie-vega-remix-challenge

