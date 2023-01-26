Beatport Unveils the Beatport Next Class of 2023

Beatport, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, has announced the Beatport Next Class of 2023.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Beatport will provide the eight members of its Beatport Next Class of 2023 with homepage features, banners, and eye-catching placement for new releases throughout its store, featured playlists, editorial coverage on Beatportal, live streams, and social media support.

After completing its extensive selection process, announced eight new artists hailing from all corners of the globe, all with a broad spectrum of sounds, that will make up the Beatport Next Class of 2023. They are:

ANNĒ: Born and raised in Thessaloniki, ANNĒ is a promising upcoming talent fully dedicated to techno music and developing her career as a DJ & producer. Her love for music grew as she began raving at a young age, eventually inspiring ANNĒ to create music of her own. Now, ANNĒ worthily represents the techno scene in her country with her powerful sets. Pumping with never ending dynamics, ANNĒ is focused on the perfect interaction with the crowd.

Closet Yi: Closet Yi is a DJ and producer based in Seoul, South Korea. Her career at the Hyundai Card Music Library as a resident DJ and librarian for two years has influenced her to go beyond dance music genres, and to expand her passion further through traditional and modern Korean sounds, other worldly music and rare archived samples. Closet Yi is the kind of DJ you might find spinning in a dusty record bar in Seoul, or playing to a thousand people on a Funktion-one sound system.

Coco & Breezy: Coco & Breezy are Producers & DJs and the fiercely stylish twins behind their multifaceted brand. Their musical journey was influenced by their family and grew into a deep passion for dance and dance music culture. Fast forward, post moving to New York to launch their eyewear company, C&B submerged themselves into changing the face of dance music and what it means to be a technically accomplished Afro-Latina women DJs and producers: paying homage to the classic but pushing boundaries for the new.

Confidential Recipe: Getting his start in the electronic music scene as an ambassador of rave culture in Maracaibo (Venezuela), Carlos, previously known as DJ Cuyi, has always found his interest extremely close to the dancefloor. After being at the forefront of the Hard Techno scene in his home country for more than a decade, he is now based in Bogota, Colombia. Here, Carlos found comfort in a new sound, a new aesthetic, and a new alias that references the core of his influences as a young raver. Confidential Recipe is the outcome of a lifetime of explorations in the raw sounds of Techno, Jacking, House, and Electro.

HoneyLuv: Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio and now based in Los Angeles, California, HoneyLuv has created a name for herself in the DJ world. She made her debut on Dash Radio, on Issa Lifestyle Radio, with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet. With so much success starting off in her career, HoneyLuv landed her own radio show on iLL Donuts Radio, House of Honey, that caters to house and techno music. An open format DJ with a heavy concentration in both house and techno, she can also bring together hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats and more for any occasion to keep the crowd pumped and dancing.

Junior Simba: Junior Simba is a breakout DJ and producer who’s sound truly draws from the elements of his rich musical background. Originally from Zimbabwe, Junior was brought up surrounded by the sounds of Rhumba, Kwaito and Afro-house. Once exposed to the UK electronic scene when he moved to Leeds in his late teens, his passion for producing and DJing really took flight. These distinctive influences combined create an abundance of inspiration, merging into a sound sitting somewhere between dark, tense Amapiano and cosmic, zero-G Afrobeat, all wrapped with levels and levels of futuristic soul. From Zimbabwe to Leeds UK, Junior Simba is making moves as one of the leading lights in the new wave of house and dance fusionists infiltrating post-lockdown line-ups.

Lens: A devout raver and card-carrying music nerd long before she burst onto the drum & bass scene in 2018, when Lens looks out on the dancefloor she sees herself. Nothing is off-limits when the young Brighton artist is in the mix as she joins dots beyond sub-genres with sudden twists into other styles from hip-hop to grime to dubstep. It’s why she’s rocketed up the ranks with such authority, catching the attention of major league D&B brands like Hospitality and Spearhead Records along the way. As a raver and a music nerd, Lens is a DJ who can look a dance floor in the eye and know exactly what they need to hear.

Mala Ika: Born and raised in Guadeloupe, Mala Ika is a French DJ and producer. Her passion for digging electronic music led to her becoming one of the founders of the Media be weird and the label Weirdos Records. Known for being a workaholic and creative, she provides spicy and original music influenced by her love of South African Afro House and Detroit techno. After a few years and an intense lockdown, she is back with a vision, using her geekiness and love of pop culture to hone her new indie dance style.

