Renowned drummer/DJ DRMAGDN has returned with his most powerful release yet, this time coming in the form of a breathtaking tribute remix of The Beatles’ timeless hit, “Something.” Recently signed with BMG, DRMAGDN was granted access to dive into George Harrison’s decorated catalog, and he enlisted the talents of Michelle Ray (Team Blake on Season 4 of The Voice) and a stellar lineup of accomplished artists to elevate his re-imagination of “Something” to new heights. The outcome is an exceptionally captivating electronic-infused masterpiece, enriched by crisp drum fills that pay homage to the original track. Hear what we mean by watching the video below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

DRMAGDN – Something Remix | Stream

LISTEN: DRMAGDN Unveils Memorable Tribute Remix of The Beatles’ “Something” Featuring All-Star Collaborators