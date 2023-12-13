LISTEN: barnacle boi Debuts Avant-Garde “Introspect” EP

Seamlessly weaving together the intricate textures of wave, bass, and garage, barnacle boi takes us on a mind-bending journey through the avant-garde evolution of electronic music with his latest EP, Introspect.

The EP opens with “Introspect,” the EPs namesake which sets the stage with larger-than-life festival-driven elements. Following on its heels is “Love Hotel,” the EP’s lead single. This track plunges listeners into the depths of the wave genre, enveloping them in a dystopian, interstellar ambiance. The ethereal journey continues with “In The Dark,” guiding us through a spectral soundscape adorned with profound synths, shadowy melodies, and vibrant percussion.

“U Were Everything 2 Me” emerges as an anthem of raw fervor, its intense, high-pitched rave stabs underscoring the EP’s emotional zenith. The contemplative breather, “Stubborn,” offers a fresh lens on the wave spectrum, providing a moment of reflection before diving into the EP’s culmination.

The journey reaches its peak with “Sorry,” a composition seemingly influenced by electronic music icons like Burial that serves as a testament to barnacle boi’s ability to blend nostalgic chords from 90’s/2000’s anthems with his groundbreaking innovations.

Ian Oliver, aka barnacle boi, has firmly established himself on the music festival circuit, making waves at Imagine Fest, Wakaan Fest, Elements Fest, and Sound Haven, with a double appearance at the iconic Red Rocks in late 2022. Currently on tour through EU/Asia, barnacle boi’s distinct production flair, honed during an influential stint in Denver, Colorado, is gaining recognition for its deeply emotional, bass-centric, and evocative trap compositions.

Listen to the Introspect EP below on Spotify.

