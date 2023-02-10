Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Felower & Kasztan Join Forces in Uplifting New “Silhouettes / Contour” Release via Stemina Recordings

Rising artist Felower has joined forces with Parisian label head and producer Kasztan for their new double A-side single “Silhouettes / Contour.” Released via Stemina Recordings, the record marks the label’s second collaborative release and is one of their most impressive and captivating drops yet. As you’ll hear below, both tracks possess an uplifting atmospheric quality that seem to almost transport the listener into another dimension. Hear what we mean by streaming the tunes via Spotify below and read what Kasztan has to say about the inspiration behind this release well.

“I discovered Felower’s work via Instagram in early 2022. Later in June, I went to see him live in Paris. We ended up spending the evening together, drinking beers and found out we shared a love for music that is both futuristic and romantic, epic and dark. It didn’t take us long to decide to meet again in a studio, and after a couple of sessions, we had material we were happy with. Instead of finishing one song together, we took that raw material home to make different songs. From there, Felower crafted a dark ethereal pop song called Silhouettes while I pushed in a different direction with a more instrumental and breakbeat cut called Contour”.

