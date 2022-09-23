LISTEN: Egzod Links Up With Bertie Scott on “The Way Out”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Egzod continues to shock fans with the release of “The Way Out,” a new song starring talented vocalist Bertie Scott. Egzod has been consistently dominating the dance music market with big singles and innovative collaborations.

Egzod explores the feelings of “something slipping away” in the celebratory EDM single “The Way Out,” which offers a panoramic but detailed sound journey. The tune rushes to energizing drops and throbbing instrumentals as it envelops listeners in deep pounding bass, starry synthesizers, and strong vocals from the gifted Bertie Scott. “The Way Out,” a thrilling and entertaining song overall, provides dance music and Egzod listeners with a variety of listening experiences. Making an appearance soon in Firefly Music Fest and EDC Orlando, Egzods new tracks will provide a “way out” towards his exciting musical fantasies.

