Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Marten Hørger Unleashes Groovy Vocal House Heater, “Sent From Above” with LittGloss, featuring Loud Tiger

LISTEN: Marten Hørger Unleashes Groovy Vocal House Heater, “Sent From Above” with LittGloss, featuring Loud Tiger

by Leave a Comment

Marten Hørger is back with a stellar new house single in “Sent From Above.” The track is a collab with Danish producer duo LittGloss and singer/songwriter Loud Tiger and is nothing short of a proper house gem, as you’ll hear below. From the strong piano melodies to the soulful vocals, this track is nothing short of a pure, groovy hosue heater and we can’t imagine how much it would slap in a live setting. With a sold-out Stay Fly Tour under his belt, forthcoming solo tours, and a fully booked festival season, it’s going to be an exceptional year for Marten Hørger. Stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

LittGloss, Loud Tiger and I teamed up for this massive tune that combines high energy house music with a radio friendly atmosphere! I’m so proud of this one and even more excited for it to hit radio stations and stages around the world. BIG LØVE!” – Marten Hørger

Marten Hørger – Sent From Above | Stream

LISTEN: Marten Hørger Unleashes Groovy Vocal House Heater, “Sent From Above” with LittGloss, featuring Loud Tiger

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend