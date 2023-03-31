LISTEN: Marten Hørger Unleashes Groovy Vocal House Heater, “Sent From Above” with LittGloss, featuring Loud Tiger

Marten Hørger is back with a stellar new house single in “Sent From Above.” The track is a collab with Danish producer duo LittGloss and singer/songwriter Loud Tiger and is nothing short of a proper house gem, as you’ll hear below. From the strong piano melodies to the soulful vocals, this track is nothing short of a pure, groovy hosue heater and we can’t imagine how much it would slap in a live setting. With a sold-out Stay Fly Tour under his belt, forthcoming solo tours, and a fully booked festival season, it’s going to be an exceptional year for Marten Hørger. Stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“LittGloss, Loud Tiger and I teamed up for this massive tune that combines high energy house music with a radio friendly atmosphere! I’m so proud of this one and even more excited for it to hit radio stations and stages around the world. BIG LØVE!” – Marten Hørger

Marten Hørger – Sent From Above | Stream

