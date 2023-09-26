LISTEN: Marten Hørger Returns with Energetic New House Anthem, “Love All Night”

Marten Hørger is on fire this year, and his latest self-released track, “Love All Night,” is no exception. As you’ll hear below, this new tune perfectly embodies his well-established style, known as “high energy house.” The song kicks off with lively melodies that complement a soulful vocal, immediately setting the stage for a sensual and dance-inducing house masterpiece. Marten then takes things up a notch by introducing deep, growling basslines that will undoubtedly get the crowd moving, along with flowing synths that maintain a high level of energy throughout the drop. “Love All Night” is a winning combination of captivating vocals, dynamic and infectious rhythms, and danceable beats, making it a potential future anthem for clubs and festivals alike. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below.

‘”Love All Night‘ is a track that holds a special place in my heart. Normally, I write and produce all my songs fully on my own, but for this time I created this tune with a singer and songwriter and every time I perform it, the crowd’s response is just electrifying. I’m so happy about this one.” – Marten Hørger

Martin Hørger – Love All Night | Stream

