Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Marten Hørger Returns with Energetic New House Anthem, “Love All Night”

LISTEN: Marten Hørger Returns with Energetic New House Anthem, “Love All Night”

by Leave a Comment

Marten Hørger is on fire this year, and his latest self-released track, “Love All Night,” is no exception. As you’ll hear below, this new tune perfectly embodies his well-established style, known as “high energy house.” The song kicks off with lively melodies that complement a soulful vocal, immediately setting the stage for a sensual and dance-inducing house masterpiece. Marten then takes things up a notch by introducing deep, growling basslines that will undoubtedly get the crowd moving, along with flowing synths that maintain a high level of energy throughout the drop. “Love All Night” is a winning combination of captivating vocals, dynamic and infectious rhythms, and danceable beats, making it a potential future anthem for clubs and festivals alike. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below.

Love All Night‘ is a track that holds a special place in my heart. Normally, I write and produce all my songs fully on my own, but for this time I created this tune with a singer and songwriter and every time I perform it, the crowd’s response is just electrifying. I’m so happy about this one.” – Marten Hørger

Martin Hørger – Love All Night | Stream

LISTEN: Marten Hørger Returns with Energetic New House Anthem, “Love All Night”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend