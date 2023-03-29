Skrillex season has been officially in full-swing all year, however now it seems we’ve just unlocked a whole new level. Today the decorated producer has shared the exciting news that he’ll be playing a 5-hour headlining set at Red Rocks on April 29th. Seeing Sonny return to this iconic venue is already a sight to behold, and realizing he’s playing a marathon set like this should make any dance music fan want to attend this historic event. Tickets go on sale March 31st at 10am MT here.

Skrillex Announces Massive 5-Hour Headlining Red Rocks Performance